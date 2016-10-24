Illegal arcades causing accident in Ago—Safety group

A coalition of youths and students under the umbrella of Coalition for Students and Youths Safety has qcondemned the construction of two arcades on Ibipe Road in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

The coalition said the structures had been attributed to accidents on the road.

The group, in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Kola Olusoga, said safety guidelines were not adhered to in the construction of the arcades on Ibipe Road, which leads to the palace of the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Rasak Adenugba.

The group urged government to immediately pull down the arcades to stop road crashes, saying investigation showed that they were constructed with the approval of the state government.

“We want government and all safety agencies in the country to ensure that the lives of students are not lost in road crashes in Ago-Iwoye due to the illegal construction of the arcades,” the group said.

The group queried the rationale for constructing arcades in the middle of the road with sloping topography.

“The road is narrow, bent and sloppy, without any form of lighting at night.

It is the duty of government to protect life and property and it is our responsibility to alert the government to live up to its responsibilities,” the safety group added.

Olusoga said the group is concerned because Ago Iwoye community houses thousands of students and motorcycle is a major means of transportation.

“We call on the government, traditional institution and relevant stakeholders to prevent what happened in the university town of Ago-Iwoye in 2005 and avoid causing deaths of students and young people in the town,” the statement said.