I’ll restore Ondo’s lost glory —Former speaker

Former speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Victor Olabimtan, on Monday, said he will restore the lost glory of the state if he emerges as the candidate of the party and subsequently win the governorship election.

The governorship aspirant promised not to reduce the state workforce if elected.

The aspirant, who spoke with newsmen after picking his nomination and expression of interest forms, said “The present governor took over in 2009. I say it with all emphasis at my disposal that he has not constructed one inch to what Dr Agagu constructed in Ilaje land up till now.”

According to him, “Ask anybody in the state, ask anybody in Ilaje. Is that not a failure? Today, Akoko land in the northern senatorial zone has the worst road network and before he came in, those roads were okay.

“This government, I make bold to say, has not constructed up to 200 kilometres of road since they came on board almost eight years ago, and you tell me it’s not a disaster.

“That was a government that inherited N38 billion, as in liquid cash, apart from the assets inherited and as at the time Agagu was leaving in 2009, oil sells for 58 dollar a barrel and during the tenure of the incumbent governor, it rose to about 120 dollars per barrel.”