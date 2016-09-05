Ikoyi building demolition: Paga Ceo threatens govt with court action

Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Paga, Nigeria’s leading online payment solution initiative, Tayo Oviosu, has threatened to sue the Lagos State government over demolition of buildings in Ikoyi.

Reacting to a statement signed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Steve Ayorinde and posted on Facebook by the Lagos State government, Oviosu advised that the state government ought to have notified the occupants who might not be the owner of the demolished building.

According to him, “As the state, you have a responsibility to notify the occupants who might be different from the owner. You also have a responsibility to ensure that the occupants have time to remove their property even if destruction is the path.

“You shouldn’t shatter people’s investments because you want to prove a point. The owner of the said Ikoyi property fixed Rumens road, which, for years, was left with potholes. Please, don’t come with statement on a high horse. We’ll see you in court!”

The state government had posted a statement signed by Steve Ayorinde on Facebook, explaining that owners of the buildings demolished in Ikoyi were duly served with contravention, removal and quit notices before the exercise was carried out.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent demolition of some illegal structures in Ikoyi, Ayorinde reiterated government’s determination to rid the state of illegal developments, saying “in our effort to maintain a sustainable, organised, liveable and friendly environment, the government will not renege on its declared stance of zero tolerance for structures and properties without development permit or approved building plans.

He also warned that all those who chose to erect illegal structures, in violation of our laws, in order to take advantage of third parties would not only have those structures removed, but would also be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.