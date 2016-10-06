Ikorodu residents to receive free medical service today

An Indonesian pharmaceutical company, Dexa Medica, is set to carry out a Pain Free Day programme in some communities in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Thursday.

The Brand Executive, Tunde Ojedokun, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, on Tuesday.

He said the initiative will provide free medical service, including eye, ear and throat test, as well as drug prescription.

He said the programme will also “provide residents engaged in strenuous tasks with tips on how to live a stress free lifestyle.”