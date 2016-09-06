logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Ikeja flooded after non-stop downpour

September 06, 2016 / : Sylvester Okoruwa

FOLLOWING the heavy downpour in Lagos State, Awolowo Way, Ikeja has been reportedly flooded as a result.

????????????????????????????????????
Bike man and his passenger struggling to manouvre through the flooded Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos
????????????????????????????????????
Tricycles, passengers on the flooded road
????????????????????????????????????
Traffic building up at Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos after a heavy downpour.

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News