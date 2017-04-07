Ikeja Customs collected N2bn from smugglers in first quarter’

THE Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Ikeja, Lagos State in the first quarter of 2017, intercepted various contrabands and other goods on detention with a duty paid value (DPV) of N1,045,412,950.

According to a statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Jerry Attah, the unit said it recovered N1, 005,517,187.90 from duty payments and demand notices on general goods that tried to beat the system from seaports, airport and border stations in the guise of false declaration, transfer of value, and short change in duty payment that were meant for the Federal Government of Nigeria, making a cumulative of N2, 050,930,137.90.

In the first quarter of 2017, 293 different seizures were recorded comprising foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, vegetable oil, smuggled vehicles, Indian hemp, arms, fake pharmaceutical/medicaments and various general merchandise, he said.