‘Igbo cold to other Nigerians living in South-East’

A United States based ICT expert and former senatorial aspirant under the banner of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP), Ogun State, Bankole Hameed, speaks with NAHEEMAT OLADIMEJI on the threat and counter-threat from the Arewa Youth and Igbo groups.

WHAT do you have to say about the Arewa youths ultimatum to Igbo to relocate to their region before October in their own interest?

The action of the Arewa youth is as a direct response to the threat and actions including activities of the Biafra agitators. The concern of the Arewa youth is the liberty and freedom to be whomsoever they choose to be, within the context of the Nigerian federation. Now, if a group is not interested and does not show any willingness to consider the will of others, particularly as it regards settlement and living, then maybe it is time to count losses. The average non-Igbo living in the entire South-East were prevented from any sort of actions economic, religious or social during the sit-at-home order. Don’t forget that average Northerner, South-Westerner or any from the South-South is not welcome in the South-East, compared to the reception given to the Igbo all over the country. In the light of this and other information, the Arewa youth were justified to advise on a course of action.

How do see the counter threat from Igbo groups?

The suggestion that any threats exists from the Igbo is laughable. Any group who wants to be taken seriously would have long since vacated the North and South-West (noting the hatred spewed by these people on the Yorubas particularly). Now, sitting tight and comfortably in other corners of the ‘Zoo’ ( a term they- Igbo are wont to use in reference to Nigeria) smacks of hypocrisy, emptiness of purpose and delusion. It is all fire no heat.

What do these threats portend now and why?

From all intents and purposes, the Arewa youth is to be taken very seriously. A cursory look into the issue and antecedents of these people will reveal seriousness of intents. The response from the other side to my mind is an afterthought. The government of Kaduna State may find it useful to engage the youth rather than the tactics of intimidation, as this would present a very difficult strategy for the existing chaos resulting from threats and counter threats.

Is this development not an indication that the country needs to revisit the basics as a federal entity?

The only suggestion that I would have is that we need to revisit the constitution, allow for referendum and restructuring of the federation. The problem of our time to eat ‘the National Cake’ is the main reason that we are where we find ourselves today. Not to forget that this unitary governance was foisted upon the Nigerian entity by General Aguiyi Ironsi and your guess is as good as mine on what part of the country the soldier was from.