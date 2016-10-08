Ifeoma Eze releases 4th album

Abuja-based singer, Pastor Ifeoma Eze, recently released her much awaited fourth musical album which she titled: “Behind the Scene.” The pastor, who made her debut in the music world in 2011 with Phenomenon, had So Lifted in 2012, and Koinonia in 2013. The singer, who presently runs a weekly television series on Hosanna, Acbn and vision Africa, said that her love and passion for music made her venture into it.

“I am not singing for money, I sing because I derive utmost satisfaction, joy and total fulfillment from it,” she said. The graduate of Parasitology and Entomology from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, also said that she gets her inspiration from God and writes her songs by herself. She said that she is not one of those singers that depend on others for their songs.

She added that as a good singer, creativity is very imperative and essential if one wishes to make a landmark. She added that her quest to touch lives positively and to be a source of inspiration and blessing to people made her become a gospel singer. She implored singers to be good mentors and role models.

The Anambra State-born singer is an author of several books like Building a Marriage that Will Stand the Test of Time, Making an Incredible Mark, The Heart for Greatness, How to Attract the One You Love, Fashionable to be Fruitful, The Price for the Prize, Redeeming the Axe Head.

She said further: It is the craze and passion to be a blessing to people and affect lives positively that made me go into music, write inspirational books and ultimately own a group of non-profit making nursery, primary and secondary schools in Umuahia. I believe that life is about giving, not receiving. I thank God who made my album release a reality and my darling husband, Bishop okwudili Eze, the founder of Zion Heritage and Miracles Ministries, who has been solidly behind me.