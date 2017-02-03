Ibori returns home shortly – Ofa

Former governor of Delta State, Chief Onanefe James Ibori is expected at his hometown, Oghara from serving a prison term in the United Kingdom any moment from now.

For this reason, Ogharefe, the country home of the ex-fugitive, is said to be agog as preparation are on to hold a church thanksgiving for him.

It’ll be recalled that Chief Ibori was released from a UK prison last December after the completion of his jail term over money laundering.

One of his aides and benefactor, Chief Henry Ofa, who was a commissioner in the board of the Delta State Oil-Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) gave the hint of Ibori’s imminent return in an exclusive chat with TribuneOnline on Friday.

Speaking on phone from Oghara, the former commissioner who represented Okpe, Sapele and Ethiope East local government areas on the board of the interventionist agency, said preparations were in Top Gear to hold a church thanksgiving on Ibori’s safe arrival.

“We’re planning for the thanksgiving at Ogharefe Baptist Church.”

Anytime he comes now, apart from today, tomorrow is close to Sunday, if he comes between now and Wednesday, then next Sunday will be thanksgiving.

We’re not going to delay it,” Ofa disclosed.

He added that the state government was not participating in the thanksgiving service as it was solely a community affair.

Ofa, however, informed that the state might be up with their own arrangements.

Meanwhile, Chief Ofa has identified struggle for resource control and unalloyed loyalty to late President Umaru Yar’Adua as the causes of the travail of Chief Ibori.

According to him, “Ibori means well for everybody. His travail was not unconnected to his struggle for resource control and his undying love for late President Yar’Adua. These are the two major causes of his travail.

Thank God with the recent happenings in the UK court, it’s a clear vindication of a good man; that God is with him and I’ll urge everybody to also pray on his behalf for good health and wisdom especially now that he’s also eager to play active role in politics, too.”

In a related development, Chief Ofa has flayed people calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to go after immediate past Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan over allegation of corruption during his tenure.

Ofa described the faces behind the call as being mischievous and sponsored blackmailers.

“It’s very unfortunate; the people are mischievous and they don’t mean well for the state.

They’re just blackmailers and mischievous.

They cannot substantiate their claims; they are being used and sponsored by some political enemies.

As far as I’m concerned, Dr Uduaghan did his best; he did well while in the saddle and nobody can rubbish his achievements,” Ofa asserted.