IBNELG sensitises residents, traders to flood disaster

In compliance with the Oyo State government’s directive, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ibadan North- East Local Government Area of the state, Mr Rasheed Afuye, has sensitised residents living in the area to flood disaster.

While addressing residents and traders, the local government boss warned them to desist from dumping refuse in drainages, streams, road median, waterways and display of goods on roadsides.

He said the sensitisation campaign was necessitated by the recent flood alert by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, which named Oyo State as one of the flood-prone states during this year’s rainy season.

He also commended the state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi for embarking on environmental rejuvenation such as the introduction of weekly environmental sanitation, dredging of rivers, beautification and landscaping of environment.

He noted that the local government had also taken proactive measures in this direction by embarking on dredging of Onipepeye River and others.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Local Government Administration, Mrs. Ayokomi Adisa, advised the people not to stay under high tension wire during heavy downpour, avoid submerged bridges and ensure proper waste disposal.

Also, in his remarks, the Local Government’s Director of Environmental and Health Services, Mr. M. A. Tijani, said environmental officers will not relent at ensuring strict compliance with environmental sanitation laws.

Some of the places visited during the sensitisation campaign were Iwo Road, Gate, Oje, Bere, Oranyan and Basorun markets.