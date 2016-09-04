Ibadan North LG boss charges committee members on sanitation

The Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Hon. Yinka Akinbode, recently charged the newly appointed members of the caretaker committee to always participate actively in the weekly sanitation exercise through proper coordination of the people in their various wards.

The council boss gave the charge in Ibadan during the swearing-in ceremony of the caretaker committee members at the local government secretariat, Agodi-Gate, Ibadan.

According to Akinbode, the importance of the sanitation programme could not be overemphasised because it would guard against outbreak of epidemic and flood disaster.

He further said: “Your appointment as members of the transition committee is a call to service for the betterment of our people.

I humbly implore you to always cooperate with the management of this local government and ensure total loyalty to constituted authority while discharging your official assignment in order to achieve outstanding success” he stated.

He, however, enjoined them to always come up with useful ideas towards improving the revenue base of the local government for the execution of people oriented development projects across the council.