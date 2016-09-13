Ibadan mob attacks mad woman for feigning lunacy

The woman is mad – Police

A mob at Felele area of Ibadan, on Tuesday, attacked a mad woman, who usually stays in front of Challenge branch of the United Bank of Africa (UBA) for allegedly feigning her lunacy.

The people were said to have become suspicious of the woman’s lunacy state when they observed that she communicated over the phone, in a coherent manner, and neatly arranged the different naira denominations that she collected.

With her swollen eyes, the woman who identified herself as Seliat Ogunde, of Isale Ijebu, Ibadan, was subsequently rescued by policemen of Felele division.

The woman was arrested with a half full polythene bag of money of the neatly arranged naira denominations while the purported phone she used to communicate was not found when she got to the police station.

In her monologue, Seliat said, “I am a star and collect the highest sum of money. I beg for money in front of UBA everyday and I got all that money in three months. From Lagos to Ibadan, I set my money accordingly and change different denominations of money from my customers. I am still going to Osogbo, but Ibadan at Isale Ijebu is my home town. I want the progress of my hometown. I am not a thief yet I have not stolen any meat.”

Speaking, Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the woman had been confirmed to be mad.

He decried that the mob was wrong to have attacked the woman, but should have rather reported their suspicion to the police before reacting.

“The woman is mad. The police have contacted her relations who confirmed that she was actually mad and that she has been mad for some time. We are planning to hand her over to her relations who have been contacted. We have a duty to protect her life.”

“The mob was wrong to have attacked that woman. Was she found with the phone? When things like this happen, a lot of people say things that are unimaginable. The preliminary investigation we have conducted indicates that the woman is mad.”

“We encourage members of the public to verify their facts properly before they act or react. Even if the woman was not a mad and a suspect arrested by the mob, we encourage members of the public to hand over any arrested suspect to the police instead of embarking on jungle justice,” Ajisebutu said.