IATA promises to promote travel trade in Nigeria

INTERNATIONAL Air Transport Association (IATA), the global body regulating major aviation operation has agreed to review and sustain guidelines that will enhance and promote the growth of travel trade business in Nigeria.

At a meeting with the Executive of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) led by its National President, Mr. Bankole Bernard, IATA promised to review the interest rates charged against defaulting travels agents who delayed remittal of funds to IATA and a faster updating of exchange rate on its Billing Settlement Plan (BSP) link to help discourage speculation and confusion among travel agents.

Dusankostic, regional director of IATA who received the NANTA delegation in Amman, Jordan regional Headquarter, of IATA, Africa and Middle East, also assured that the global aviation regulatory body will henceforth play more proactive role in the training and retraining of NANTA members, adding that IATA would back a possible presence of a second DIP Provider in Nigeria.

Dusankostic who appreciated the visit of NANTA leadership to its Amman facility, used the opportunity to introduce the Gen ISS Program, a global management process for travel agents meant to ease compliance with local trade laws.

Earlier in his presentation, NANTA President had commended IATA for its progressive oversight of aviation business in Nigeria, but however called for more pragmatic approach to issues concerning Nigeria travel agents who are key players in the downstream sector of the industry, particularly with challenges posed by the Nigerian economy in recession.