I want divorce to regain my sanity —Husband •He is not caring —Wife

Worried by his wife’s alleged adulterous acts, Mr Azeez Adeshina has approached the Ikorodu customary court in Lagos State to dissolve his 22-year-old marriage.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adeshina, a 40-year-old man, told the court that his wife, Oluwatoyin, was an ‘unrepentant adulterer.’

He asked the court to dissolve the union since the woman stopped liking him since 2007.

“I caught her red-handed committing adultery.

“She incited some people to beat me almost to the point of death and the people confirmed this to me after carrying out her orders.

“I cannot imagine being associated with a person that is not under my roof and still bears my name.

“My estranged wife does not care about her image as a wife; she takes pleasure in living outside my home so that she can continue with her adulterous acts.

“I need to move on in life and regain my sanity and that is why I want to divorce her,” he told the court.

The petitioner also said he wanted to be separated from Oluwatoyin because she had been endangering the lives of their four children.

Adeshina added: “I have always told her that I do not want her to cross highways with my children where there is a pedestrian bridge but she refused.

“I do not love her again and I do not want her to bear my name any longer.”

Meanwhile, the respondent, Oluwatoyin who is also 40 years old, accused the petitioner of failing to pay her dowry.

“He is not a caring person and he finds it difficult to care for me and the children.

“He abandoned me after an accident I had and asked my father to care of me instead.

“Any claim of his that I kidnapped two of our children and harassed him is false,” she said.

She said she moved out of his house because the husband was making life unbearable for her.

In his ruling, the court’s president, Mrs Abiola Omolara, ordered the couple to keep the peace pending when the case would be disposed off.

“I want the two of you to continue to ensure that the children remain in school because you should not allow your misunderstanding to affect their education.

“I will further urge the two of you to discuss the way forward to resolve this crisis and let the court know your resolutions,” she said.

The case was adjourned till September 18 for continuation of trial.