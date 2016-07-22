I want to break this oath!

Dear Taiwo,

Please, help me. I have dated a lady for seven years. I loved her and believed she loved me until she started showing me her other side. I discovered and actually caught her with other men.

Before now, whenever I discovered her infidelity, she would plead with me. But in recent times, she became confrontational. I am also tired of the relationship and I want to be out, but my problem is the oath we both took.

When our relationship was at its peak, she suggested we took an oath because she was afraid another lady would snatch me from her. We cut our hands and touched blood vowing not to leave each other.

I don’t know if this oath means nothing to her because I am afraid if it has any consequence. Please, I am tired of my relationship with her, how can I break the oath?

Chidima

Dear Chidima,

I really don’t know why you will take an oath with any one, talk less of a lady who is only your girlfriend and not even your wife. Well, I am sure you have learnt your lesson now.

I can only suggest solutions because I am not an expert in this field. Though you did not state your religion or belief, but from your text, you must be somebody who fears God, so please, see your pastor or someone who is spiritual so that he or she will help you with prayers that can break the oath.

As for your girlfriend, let her be. You really do not know what she had done after you both took the oath.

Sort yourself out and ask God to forgive you, so you can move on with your life.