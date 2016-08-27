Why I turned down many roles for 3 years —Omotola

Following Saturday Tribune’s report that Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is back in the movie mostly after four years, the actress has explained the reason behind her absence from Nollywood.

She explained in an interview with Hipt: “For a very long time, I couldn’t find a script that appealed to me.” I got to a point in Nollywood and filmmaking where the more I went out of the country and mixed with my colleagues internationally, I began to understand how much people respected my brand and what they expected of me, because when you’re back here you just get caught up in your normal stuff. You don’t really understand how big, or should I say, how much people expect of you, and so you are in your feelings.”

‘‘So every year I had someone asking me, Omotola, are you not doing movies again? Why are you not in movies?” But I said to myself until I find that project. It doesn’t have to be a multimillion naira project, but when I find that movie, that setup, that character that inspires me, I don’t mind even investing in it, but I will do it.

‘‘And luckily, after three years or more, ‘Alter Ego’ came along. I had to work with them on the script, but that was something there. I saw a crew for the first time. In a long time I haven’t seen that in Nollywood, everybody is kind of like set in their ways. But I saw these guys who are ready to just push boundaries, and I am ready with them.”