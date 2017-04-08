How do I talk to a girl?

Dear Yemisi,

I am an 18-year-old boy, please, I don’t know how to talk to a girl.

Please, help me.

Mike, 080****32**.

Dear Mike,

If you believe this is the next move on your priority list, talking to a girl is not a big deal as long as you don’t want to start what you cannot finish.

Getting to speak to a girl is the same as talking to a guy with slight moderation. Are you talking of asking a lady out as your lover or just a mutual friend?

Whatever talking means in your context, you need to be decent in your approach. If you are the loquacious type, you will have to work on yourself as knowing what to say at the right time. A lady of her onions will not want to be associated with a guy who does not discuss intelligently or with one who keeps babbling whether he is being listened to or not.

In approaching a girl, you must from the onset get your priorities right. If you want to have a girl at all costs for the wrong reason, you might not get the way you want it.

Building a relationship must be a gradual process that is first established on friendship based on trust. If in the process you meet with a girl who you have interest in, your first day of interaction should not be the day you want to see her laps at all costs.

Warming yourself into her heart will demand you getting interested in her studies and if you are academically sound than her, be prepared to put her through her difficult subjects or courses not by cheating , but by organising extra mural classes for her.

There is no girl in her right senses that will not want to open up to a guy like you. Your future together mutually is guaranteed. Count the cost before you make any move.