_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/media-causing-disaffection-among-comedians-tee/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/event-management-good-business-recession/event-management/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

I studied Obasanjo for 6 months to produce ‘Mr President’

October 02, 2016 / :

Ace comedian, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin,has disclosed that it took him six months to  study former President Olusegun Obasanjo before he could produce his film entitled ‘Mr President’.

He disclosed this on Friday while featuring as a guest on a live programme, Podium, on Sweet F.M Radio Station, Abeokuta,Ogun State.

The  film, according to him,   focused on the the life and times of Obasanjo, his first term as civilian president, his pre-election era as well as Past-election period among others.

“It took me six months to monitor and study  Obasanjo to enable me produce the film, Mr President,” Amusan said.

The  artiste added that even whenever he was to act a role of a gateman or security official in a film, his first port of call was visiting where such officials work to study them, the manner they carry out their operations so that it would be in line with his role in the film.

Mr Latin, however, accused the Nigerian Movie Censor’s Board of contributing to the myraids of challenges confronting the industry, just as he called for involvement of career officers in the film industry.

On his membership on a social media known as penpushing, Amusan commended the administrator and the initiator of the platform, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji for thinking along the laudable project, which he noted has become source of authentic news dissemination globally.

He added that it was a privilege for him to be a participant and to learn from professionals on the platform,  who he described as professionals, leaders and mentors.

While commenting on the dearth of creativity and quality production in the film industry, he blamed this on paucity of funds and laziness of the part of some producers.

“We are appealing that the government and private investors should create a film village for us. He who pays the bills calls the shots,errors with translation abound because marketers often call the shot and they engage unqualified people for the job’,Amusan noted.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News