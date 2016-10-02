I studied Obasanjo for 6 months to produce ‘Mr President’

Ace comedian, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin,has disclosed that it took him six months to study former President Olusegun Obasanjo before he could produce his film entitled ‘Mr President’.

He disclosed this on Friday while featuring as a guest on a live programme, Podium, on Sweet F.M Radio Station, Abeokuta,Ogun State.

The film, according to him, focused on the the life and times of Obasanjo, his first term as civilian president, his pre-election era as well as Past-election period among others.

“It took me six months to monitor and study Obasanjo to enable me produce the film, Mr President,” Amusan said.

The artiste added that even whenever he was to act a role of a gateman or security official in a film, his first port of call was visiting where such officials work to study them, the manner they carry out their operations so that it would be in line with his role in the film.

Mr Latin, however, accused the Nigerian Movie Censor’s Board of contributing to the myraids of challenges confronting the industry, just as he called for involvement of career officers in the film industry.

On his membership on a social media known as penpushing, Amusan commended the administrator and the initiator of the platform, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji for thinking along the laudable project, which he noted has become source of authentic news dissemination globally.

He added that it was a privilege for him to be a participant and to learn from professionals on the platform, who he described as professionals, leaders and mentors.

While commenting on the dearth of creativity and quality production in the film industry, he blamed this on paucity of funds and laziness of the part of some producers.

“We are appealing that the government and private investors should create a film village for us. He who pays the bills calls the shots,errors with translation abound because marketers often call the shot and they engage unqualified people for the job’,Amusan noted.