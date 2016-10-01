‘I saw her with another man, since then she has not allowed me have sex with her’

· I decided to divorce him ’cos he beats me always —Wife

A man, Yusuff Audu, who has seven children has pleaded with an Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, not to separate him and his wife, Sari, because he doesn’t want his children to suffer.

“I married my wife about 27 years ago as a virgin. I do not admit her claim. When I observed she began to go wayward, I reported her to her brothers but she did not change.

“I saw her with another man, an Alfa and challenged her. Since then, she has not allowed me to have sex with her. I have begged her times without number but she is bent on her decisions.

“I’m a responsible man; I take care of her and the children. But of recent, I was not at home and before I got back home, she had packed her belongings out of the house. I don’t want to leave her and I also appeal to this honourable court not to separate us,” Audu said.

Audu’s wife, Sari, on the other hand told the court: “I have decided to divorce him because he beats me persistently. Although, my husband is a troublesome man, he carries out his responsibilities as a husband and father of our seven children. He takes care of me and the children.”

The court’s president, Chief Agbaje Henry Olasunkanmi, advised the couple to go back home in case there will be possible settlement and also instructed them to come to court along with their family members on the adjournment date for judgement.

The case is adjourned till October 11, 2016.