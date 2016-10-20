I have moved on from politics —Kogi gov

KOGI State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, said he had moved away from politics and now concentrate on developing the state.

He said he was more concerned about delivering democracy dividends to the people of the state, calling on his opponents to sheath their sword and join hands with him for the development of the state.

Bello, who spoke through his Director General of media and publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, while receiving some All Progressives Congress (APC) interest groups in his office in Lokoja, said every APC member should support the success of the ‘New Direction Blueprint’ in order to make the party popular throughout the state.

He said, “Since the day he was sworn in as the governor of the state, Bello has shed the toga of a politician and has put on the garment of a statesman. He holds no bad blood against anyone over the post-election limitations. To the governor, those things are part of the process.

“Governor Bello expects all Kogites of goodwill and with genuine interest in the progress of the state to join hands with him to take the state to a new level of development.

“It is assumed that all those who aspired to be governor of the state did so with the sole aim of empowering the people of the state.

“It is time to prove their patriotism through effective contribution to the rebuilding of the state after years of unimpressive leadership.

“Let me also reiterate that the Judicial Commission of Inquiry instituted by the governor is not targeted at anyone. It was instituted to unravel how we have used our resources in the past 13 years.

“Transparent people do not fear probe. The governor has challenged his successor to probe him. Probity must become a culture in our dear state,” he said.

Reacting to allegation of petitions of financial impropriety against the government, Fanwo said such allegations were, “frivolous, flippant and not worthy of attention,” adding that Kogi was the first state to publish its bailout account.

“Some months ago, we published the bailout account of the state. We published what we have paid to who and when. We also published our balances and their accounts where they are kept for the purpose of accountability. If those petitions actually exist, they are politically motivated and ill-fated,” he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr Moses Adebayo, pledged the support of the interest groups to the New Direction Agenda of the Governor Bello-led administration, assuring the governor of the readiness of the groups to collaborate with the administration in ensuring development in the state.

He commended the information machinery of the governor for ensuring that the people are properly informed about the activities of government and thus generating participatory governance.