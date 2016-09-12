I inherited nothing from PDP’s 16 years in government —Buhari

•Says anti-graft war will be fair

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has again hammered on the fact that the 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in government left his administration with nothing to run the country.

He also alleged that governments of the former ruling party achieved nothing in terms of infrastructural development in all its years in power.

Buhari was speaking to journalists after observing the Eid el Kabir prayers in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State on Monday .

He said: ‘‘I want Nigerians to realize that what this government inherited after 16 years of the PDP government was no savings, no infrastructure, no power, no rail, no road and no security.”

The President pointed out the achievement of his administration so far saying: ‘‘Nigerians can see what we have done on Boko Haram and what we are doing to resolve the problem in the Niger Delta.

‘‘Before the elections, we identified three major problems confronting our country. The first is security; we need to sufficiently secure our country to manage it well. ‘‘The second is economy, especially job for the youths and fighting corruption which is continuous. ‘‘For the youths, graduates and non-graduates who are interested in agriculture, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the CBN are doing something to provide employment for them.”

On the war against corruption, Buhari assured that patriotic Nigerians have nothing to fear in the fight as it will ensure justice and fairness to all.

President Buhari reiterated that those who abuse public trust will face justice, in addition to returning their stolen assets to the nation’s coffers.