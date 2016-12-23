Why I imposed curfew on Kaduna at Christmas —el-Rufai

THE people of Kafanchan, Kaduna State, will observe Christmas under a 12-hour curfew which Governor Nasir el-Rufai says is necessary to stabilise the security situation in the area.

The governor imposed the curfew, following clashes involving Fulani herdsmen and natives which had led to several deaths in southern parts of the state.

He was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, to update President Muhammadu Buhari on measures being taken to restore normality to the area, after which he told correspondents that people could still enjoy Christmas in the affected areas but for 12 hours.

el-Rufai justified the curfew, saying it was not the making of his government.

When asked about his mission at the Presidential Villa, he said “I came to brief the president about the situation in Southern Kaduna and what happened in the last few days and to outline to him the measures we have been taking as state government, with the support of the Nigerian Army, the police and the Department of State Security.

“The President has given us unqualified support to stabilise the state and bring all those responsible for the violation of our laws to justice.

“So, we have the full support of the president to move on and we are quite confident that things will return to normal very soon.”

On the criticism of his administration for imposing a curfew at a time of an important celebration, he said “well, we have curfew, even on Christmas day, but it is for 12 hours. People will be able to get out in the morning at 6.00 a.m. and be back at 6.00 p.m. It is because of the security situation.”