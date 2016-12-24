I hope other governors will defend their people like Fayose and say enough is enough — Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has admonished state governors in the country to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in standing up for and protecting the interest of their people.

Pastor Adeboye stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi 111, during a visit to the palace.

The renowned cleric, who paid a call on the monarch before attending a crusade at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, described Governor Fayose as “a great defender of his people and their cause.”

Adeboye also commended Fayose for taking great risks to defend and pro‎tect the interests of his people.

He said: ‎”Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk so that your people can be protected and I know you know what I am talking about. You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed.‎ I hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough‎,” Adeboye said.

Adeboye, who prayed for the restoration of the lost glory of Ekiti, also commended Oba Adejugbe for leading his people in the way of the Lord.

Earlier, Governor Fayose said Nigerians appreciated the efforts of Pastor Adeboye at taking the gospel round the world‎.

‎”We ‎know that it is at this time of the year that you go round and we pray that God strengthens you.

Your visit is annually and when a man of God passes by, we want to take that advantage for him to bless us.‎ We appreciate your efforts at taking the gospel round the world‎,” he said.

Oba Adejugbe also described Adeboye’s visit as a blessing to the palace, and the people of the state in general.

Pastor Adeboye later held a revival at the stadium and later visited Ilawe and Ogotun-Ekiti in Ekiti South-West Local Government Area of the state.