Why I dumped my one-day-old baby —Mother

A 31- year-old lady, Ifunaya Eme, who dumped her one-day-old baby at Ajangbadi area of the state has blamed the act on her inability to locate who was responsible for the pregnancy.

She also stated that she would have kept the baby, but for the economic situation in the country that forced her to abandon the baby.

Ifunaya was, on Thursday afternoon, paraded before newsmen by the state police boss, Fatai Owoseni, who said the baby was in the custody of the police.

The police said it discovered the day-old baby in a sack and rescued her.

The mother of three said: “I gave birth to the baby around 1.00a.m in our general toilet, after cleaning myself, I took the baby and dumped her at the gate of our house before going inside to sleep.”

The suspect, who claimed to have been impregnated by a man, simply identified as John, said: “immediately I noticed I was pregnant, I tried to contact John on phone, but all to no avail, as I was told he had travelled. We only met last year.

“My intention was just for someone to pick her and take care of her, because of my financial predicament. I am sorry for my action. Nobody knew I was pregnant because I had flat stomach,” Ifunnaya added.

The state police boss said: “The woman was arrested on August 8, but later confessed that she abandoned the baby when she could not locate the father of the baby, we have taken custody of the baby.”

“The lady’s neighbours were the ones who traced the blood from the toilet to her room and then alerted the community chairman who then contacted the police who later arrested her,” he added.