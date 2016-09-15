logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Why I dumped my one-day-old baby —Mother

September 15, 2016 / : Olalekan Olabulo

A 31- year-old lady, Ifunaya Eme, who dumped her one-day-old baby at Ajangbadi area of the state has blamed the act on her inability to locate who was responsible for the pregnancy.

She also stated that she would have kept the baby, but for the economic situation in the country that forced her to abandon the baby.

Ifunaya was, on Thursday afternoon, paraded before newsmen by the state police boss, Fatai Owoseni, who said the baby was in the custody of the police.

The police said it discovered the day-old baby in a sack and rescued her.

The mother of three said: “I gave birth to the baby around 1.00a.m in our general toilet, after cleaning myself, I took the baby and dumped her at the gate of our house before going inside to sleep.”

The suspect, who claimed to have been impregnated by a man, simply identified as John, said: “immediately I noticed I was pregnant, I tried to contact John on phone, but all to no avail, as I was told he had travelled. We only met last year.

“My intention was just for someone to pick her and take care of her, because of my financial predicament. I am sorry for my action. Nobody knew I was pregnant because I had flat stomach,” Ifunnaya added.

The state police boss said: “The woman was arrested on August 8, but later confessed that she abandoned the baby when she could not locate the father of the baby, we have taken custody of the baby.”

“The lady’s neighbours were the ones who traced the blood from the toilet to her room and then alerted the community chairman who then contacted the police who later arrested her,” he added.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Got BAD RESPONSE From Your Wife In BED? Discover A GREAT NATURAL SOLUTION that CHANGED MY Story And Put An End To PREMATURE EJACULATION!.CLICK HERE!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution! CLICK!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED! CLICK HERE!!!

Loosing To RECESSION? CLICK Here & EARN EXTRA INCOME!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News