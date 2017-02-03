I am committed to bringing in investors – Ajimobi

The Oyo state governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for would be and existing investors in the state, saying that the country will develop better with sincerity of purpose.

The governor stated this on Thursday during a two and half hours tour of a 24,000 Acres Agricultural firm, Globus Resources Limited, a subsidiary of Triton Group, at Gambari village, Oluyole local government area, Ibadan.

Governor Ajimobi, who went round the different sections of the company, said that his administration will continue to tap into the potentials in the agricultural sector, adding that the company, Globus Resources, exemplifies the value chain vision the state has for agriculture.

“Oyo state is the largest producer of poultry products in the country and with the coming on board of Globus Resources, we might soon be the largest in West Africa. Our investment drive to the state is yielding more results and we are happy that investors see Oyo State as an investment destination of choice especially in the area of agriculture.

“We will continue to provide the enabling environment for existing and would be investors. We are interested in Poultry, Aquaculture and Agriculture of Globus Resources and we will support the company to continue to grow. We will be sincere and objective in our dealings with our partners because if we are sincere, the country will develop.

Governor Ajimobi explained that the government will explore how to amplify what the company is doing for the purpose of employment generation, wealth creation and development of the state, promising that his administration will work with the company to make it a good example of Public Private Partnership.

The governor charged the company to engage more citizens of the state, assuring that the state government will consider all their genuine requests to the benefit of the citizens and the development of the state. He also promised to see to the security challenges of the invasion of Fulani herdsmen.

He felicitated with the members of the Gambari village for their luck in having the farm sited in their village, saying that in five years, the company would have grown to the advantage of the citizens more.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief Operating Officer of Globus Resources Limited, Mr Raji Samtani appreciated governor Ajimobi for his vision to develop the state, saying that the company is appreciative of the opportunity given to be part of the success story of Oyo State.

Mr. Samtani said, “We got possession of this land in July 2015 and our first production was in December of the same year. We currently target 500,000 birds, 15,000 cashew trees and 5,000 metric tonnes of fish per annum, adding that the company is targeting 15 million birds, 50,000 cashew trees and 60,000 metric tonnes of fish in the next five years.

He stressed that the current expansion going on in the company will create jobs for 3,000 employees as against the present 450 on its payroll, pledging that the company will have a training Centre for youths to become successful fish and poultry farmers.

In his own address, the village head of Seriki Village, Gambari, and Mr. Sikiru Adeyinka expressed the appreciation of the community to the Oyo State government for giving permission to site the company in their locality.