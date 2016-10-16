Why I can’t take people’s support for granted —Fayose

EKITI State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said he will never take the love and the support that the people of the state are showing to him for granted because it is not in his character to repay good with evil.

He said this had always prompted him to give his best to the people despite the economic rating and condition of the state.

He spoke in Ikere-Ekiti on Friday night at the inauguration of the extended and dualised Ado-Ikere Road.

In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor said he would take the extension and dualisation of the road deep into the centre of Ikere.

This is just as he promised that no project would be left uncompleted by his administration.

He added that work would start next January on the further extension of the road project.

Fayose also said the rehabilitation of the College of Education Road in the town would commence next week.

”I am really overwhelmed by the support of the people for our administration. The turnout today is touching and moving. This is the reason why enemies are suffering and lamenting in silence. They know the people of the state are behind us. The people have given me a rare opportunity to lead them for the second time, the first in the history of the state.

“We are doing our best by giving you needed amenities and services despite the economic recession in the country.

“People are comparing notes. They know and see what goes on in other places that are richer than us and are convinced that we are trying our best. We will not disappoint you. Our enemies are confounded because they don’t know that God’s calling is without repentance.

“God is making the way for us and we have the will to perform and when there is a will, there is a way. History is recording everything we are doing. None of the projects we are doing will be taken away by me when leaving office, but those coming after us will say it was Fayose would did this project and that,” he said.

The governor solicited further support and cooperation of the people, saying the second half of the administration’s lifespan would witness further developmental strides.

In his remarks, the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, described Fayose as a promise keeper.

He added that the governor had silenced his critics with his sterling performance in office, in the face of serious economic challenges.