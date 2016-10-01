I cannot endure again as he will soon destroy me —Wife

· She can go if it pleases her —Husband

A mother of two, Afusat Ayinla has pleaded with an Ilorin Area Court in Kwara State to dissolve her nine-year-old marriage to her husband, Aduagba for allegedly being too temperamental.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Afusat told the court that her husband easily get provoked, saying he had destroyed all her property.

She said that the marriage, which was contracted in 2008 was blessed with two children – Abdulkadir and Halimah.

“He is too aggressive and gets angry under slight provocation. With this aggression, he has destroyed my television set, home theatre and gas cooker.

“So, I cannot continue to endure again as he will soon destroy me,” Afusat claimed.

Aduagba did not oppose the wife’s relief as he said: “she can go if it pleases her”.

He, however, urged the court to instruct the wife to ensure the continuity of the education of the children.

The Area court judge, Mallam AbdulQuadir Ibrahim, adjourned the case till October 10 for further hearing.