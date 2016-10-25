I can investigate every Nigerian irrespective of party – EFCC boss

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Alhaji Ibrahim Magu said President Muhammadu Buhari has given him the mandate to investigate every Nigerian irrespective of party affiliation.

He made the remark during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the National Union of Textiles and Garment Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Magu dispelled the insinuation in some quarters that EFCC operations were one sided, saying this was not true. “We have cause to investigate and in fact we are investigating even those that are in government without them knowing.

“Not only that, the president has given me the mandate to investigate every Nigerian irrespective of his political affiliation.”

He said, the present administration under the watch of President Buhari had the political will to fight corruption, noting, even Vice-President Osibanjo and many other prominent people in government had the passion to fight corruption.

“I don’t think we have the monopoly of knowledge to tackle corruption. Everybody is a stakeholder.

“But more than that, the fight against corruption is designed and structured to boost confidence in the economy, as well as to attract investors both within and outside the country.”

Nonetheless, the anti -graft boss maintained that there was hope in this country if things would be done properly, saying, “I don’t lose hope, there will be better Nigeria.”

Earlier, the General Secretary of the Textiles Workers Union, Comrade Issa Aremu, canvassed for a national strategic to fight corruption, pointing out, that the fight should not be left to EFCC, ICPC, and police.

He also stated that there was the need for the president to revisit the conference report as the report as spelt out adequately how anti graft agencies would operate.