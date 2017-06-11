Why I allowed Falz to follow his dream—Femi Falana

It is now evident that lawyer-cum-musician, Folarin Falana, (a.k.a) Falz D Bahd Guy, has finally won the hearts of his parents on his decision to choose music over law, a profession his father, rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), preferred.

Falana’s decision to allow his son pursue his music dream played out when he made reference and commended Falz’s confidence in following his path by using his ingenuity to create a different ‘name’ from the family’s trademark.

At a forum, where he delivered a lecture entitled: The Right to Education and the Challenge of Knowledge Production in Nigeria in Ibadan, Oyo State, Falana said the family was shocked when Falz, who according to him, has been doing well in the law profession, said he was no longer interested in the profession, but that he was going into music.

“We sent Falz to Law school and he did well abroad. He came home after he graduated and his practice as a lawyer was impressive. But he came to me one day and said ‘dad, I have gotten enough of legal practice; I no longer want to be a lawyer.’ I replied, ‘I beg your pardon; what is your problem and he said that I think I want to follow my passion. I asked again what could be your passion order than law? He responded that he was going into music. I further asked him whether he had really thought about it, he said yes.

“I said he should inform his mum, who is also a lawyer, but he said no, that I should handle that, because she would not understand him. Eventually, I told my wife, that your son said he is dumping law for music and she said it won’t be possible and I told her that we cannot take him to court because of his decision. Our greatest joy is that we have given him education and he is old enough to choose what is good for him,” he revealed.

Speaking on the family’s reaction to Falz’s stage name, Falana revealed that his wife, expressed strong reservation on the stage name, Falz D Bad Guy, but Falz convinced them on his decision, “One day, we watched him grant a television interview and addressed himself as Falz D Bad Guy. His mum and I were furious and mum queried him on why he chose such a name and not Folarin Falana. But, he told us that he didn’t want anybody’s name to open doors for him. He said the happiest day of his life would be when he won’t be addressed as Falana’s son but Falz D Bad Guy’s dad or mum.

The activist, however, expressed his delight for allowing his son to follow his mind and largely achieving success through his music.

He recalled: “Recently, I met some young men, who approached and asked me ‘Sir, are you Falz’s dad? at the Abuja airport and I replied, said yes, I think so. I later informed my son about the experience and he said yes that is what I mean. Above all, I think he is happy now and doing well in his own way.”

He also seized the event to charge parents on the need to give their children quality education and not to force a career on them. He also charged them not leave wealth for any child noting that, “Personally, I have concluded with my wife and also made it clear to all my children that whatever I have should be given to the society, so that one won’t be blamed for not training his children should problems arise.”