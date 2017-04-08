Am I allergic to sperm?

I recently had unprotected sex for the first time and developed rashes in my vagina. When I used condom with the same person, I did not have any rashes. A medical student friend said I could be allergic to my boyfriend’s sperm. Is this true? Kindly tell me what to do. I love my boyfriend.

Chinyere (by SMS)

Although there have been reports of cases of sperm allergy, it is difficult to confirm from one sexual experience that your rashes were caused by allergy to sperm. The rashes could have been as a result of infection either from you or your partner. This is why unprotected sex is dangerous and should be avoided. Where allergy to sperm has been confirmed, the use of condom is advocated while treated sperm is introduced through artificial insemination for those who desire pregnancy.