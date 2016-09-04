My husband’s condition is stable —Julius Agwu’s wife

As fans of popular comedian, Julius Agwu continue to express their fears over his state of health after news emerged that the comedian was rushed to a London hospital on Tuesday when he reportedly collapsed during his comedy show, Crack Your Ribs, his wife, Ibere, has come out to calm the nerves of his fans.

Ibere in a message released on Thursday evening thanked Nigerians, especially his fans for their prayers, while also informing that her husband’s condition was stable.

There were fears that Agwu, who had a brain surgery last year, was in a state of coma after pictures showing the comedian in hospital bed surfaced on different social media platforms.

According to her “let me also use this medium to defuse the fears created by some media outlets that had good intentions but used old pictures from Julius’ May 2015 craniotomy, and many people mistook it for his current situation. The pictures displayed on social media in the past 72 hours are old pictures and do not correctly represent his current situation”.

Ibere who confirmed that her husband was admitted due to stress, added that “Julius was admitted due to stress-related issues that necessitated proper rest and rehabilitation. As many of you may already know, he had several shows lined up in the UK during the Nothing Hill Carnival. By the grace of GOD Julius is doing well and receiving adequate care

The statement read: “Thank you all!!! On behalf of my husband Julius Agwu, my children Zahra and Zadok and the entire Reel Laif Entertainment family, I say a big THANK YOU to all that have wished us well; prayed for us and shown concern during the past 96 hours. We thank God for his faithfulness and his restoration power. As you continue to keep him in your prayers, it is our sincere prayer that God will do for you what no man do! Ephesians 6v8.

Thanks and God bless you all. Ibiere Agwu.