Huawei unveils GR5 Mini smartphone with new generation technology

Leading smartphone maker, Huawei, unveiled its latest device in the Nigerian market, the elegant Huawei GR5 Mini, designed to meet the demands of young professionals and showcased its elegant design. Huawei also announced its partnership with Nigerian designer, Adebayo Oke Lawal of Orange Culture, to give customers who purchase the Huawei GR5 Mini a designer phone case for free.

“Huawei is excited to partner with Orange Culture to deliver a premium experience for our customers” said Mr Leo Jiang, the Managing Director, Devices of Huawei Nigeria. “We value our customers’ need for mobile technology which suits their lifestyles and meets their needs, and now we are aligning with customers strongest passions, one of which we have discovered to be Fashion and Style,” he said.

According to him, the new smartphone which features new generation fingerprint technology improved has been improved 100 per cent over the 1st generation, a sensor that performs in 0.5 seconds and has 360degree readability, builds on Huawei’s success in delivering powerful high end smartphones with a high level of quality.

Bound to be a delight for photo and selfie lovers, the GR5 Mini has an 8MP front camera with high chromatic resolution, 4P lens array and a 77 degree wide angle visual range which takes sharp looking selfies and also allows selfie-lovers to capture more people in the shot. The rear-facing 13MP MP camera features a f/2.0 aperture, 78 degree wide angle visual range, 5P Aspheric lens array with a blue glass filter to improve photo quality, and a professional mode for taking photos with parameters comparable to that of an SLR camera.

The GR5 Mini has a 5.2 Full HD Display screen which delivers great clarity and pixel density even in sunlight or low lighting conditions. The large display is also comfortable to handle and perfect for getting work done. With an exquisite design, ergonomic streamlining, and rippled surface treatment, the phone has an elegant look and feel, and a convenient and comfortable form factor that fits every lifestyle.

Huawei’s Kirin 650 processor powers the GR5 Mini to provide support for tasks like speech recognition, low-power consumption MP3, sensor hub, fused location provider (FLP) navigation, and more efficient location-based tasks. The phone’s 3000mAh battery with intelligent power saving technology allows the battery last and stay on for as long as two days without charging for light users, and 32 hours for hard users.

Jiang restated Huawei’s commitment to its mission of continually providing better smartphones that people can enjoy using every day. This commitment, he said, was behind its partnership with legendary camera brand, Leica AG for the launch ofthe Huawei P9 smartphone earlier this year.

“Huawei is continuing its partnership with other brands and industry leaders, and leading the way in delivering premium smartphone experiences and stylish products that leverage their expertise and resonates with consumers worldwide,” he added.

The event, themed, ‘Get On A Nu Level’, saw top celebrities, partners, dealers and customers come together to celebrate the new product, dubbed “the King of Fingerprints” because of its unique new generation fingerprint feature. Held at the Colliseum in Lekki, Lagos the event featured a fashion and photo booth segment, as well as after party with popular artistes Yemi Alade, DjXclusive, Sugarboi, Jaywon entertaining the guests.