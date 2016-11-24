Housekeeper allegedly uses employer’s credit card to buy goods online

For using his employer’s credit card to purchase goods worth N328,000 online, a 23-year-old housekeeper, Henry Iruma-Egana, was on Wednesday arraigned before Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Iruma-Egana allegedly used Mr Godwin Okoh’s credit card on November 16 and used it to buy goods worth N328,000.

He allegedly used the credit card to pay for a home theatre, laptop and cell phone he purchased on Konga.com.

“Okoh received alert of withdrawal of N187,500, N68,000 and N73,000 respectively, on November 16 and 17, and then went to his bank to report the withdrawals.

“The theft was traced to the accused,” the police said.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the theft and the Magistrate, Mrs F.O. Ikobayo, remanded him in prison pending ruling his bail application.

She adjourned the case till November 30 for ruling.