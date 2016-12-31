Hope I’m not pregnant!

Dear Yemisi,

I was deflowered last week.

Please, I want to know if this act could result in pregnancy.

Ronky, 0*0******5*.

Dear Ronky,

Your fears can only be put to rest by going for a pregnancy test. All you need do is to look for a government hospital where you will be attended to by a tested and proven medical personnel.

Thinking or being anxious about your status will not put your mind at rest. I will equally suggest that you leave out your friends out of the scene so as not to counsel you wrongly by asking you to take to all sorts of medications that will compound your problem.

For all you care, there might be no cause for alarm.

Ronke, asking you and your mates to deny yourself of temporary fun is simply to guide against the consequences of premature sexual activities. If you are of age and married, you would not be panicking about what you have done.

Counselling you to delay sex will save you a lot of ‘had I known’. Apart from warding off unwanted pregnanc(ies), you will be saved from contracting any of the sexually transmitted diseases. These STDs are no respecter of any violator.

If you cannot but have sex with your partner, you must be sure that you are the only one he has and not many sex partners, I don’t know how you will detect this. You must insist that he wears condom whenever you both want to have fun.

If I were you after ruling out any premature pregnancy, I will stop engaging in any practice that always put me on the edge. There is time for everything my dear sister.

Be wise.