Hijrah holiday: Ibadan Imams, Alfas laud Ajimobi

The Council of Imams and Alfas in Ibadanland has commended the decision of the Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajumobi, to declare every Muharam 1 public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

Rising from its monthly meeting, in Ibadan, the Council, through its spokesman and the Grand Mufti of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul Fatai Alaga, expressed its support for the administration in the state.

The Council, led by the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdul Ganiy Abubakri Agbotomokekere, equally applauded the new education policy of the state government.

It reaffirmed the support of the Ummah in the state for the programmes and policies of the state government and urged Muslims to pray for peace, progress and quick recovery of the country and the state from the present economic recession.