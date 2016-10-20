High Blood Pressure: New Alternative Therapy That Cures High Blood Pressure.

If you have being battling high blood pressure and its complication for long this is a good news to you.

High blood pressure is a common condition in which the long-term force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough that it may eventually cause health problems, such as heart disease.

But it is now proven you can get over high blood pressure without been stock to a life time blood pressure medication. Evidence from researches and alternative medicines have shown that the root cause of high blood pressure can be reversed and consequent elimination of high blood pressure is possible through alternative therapy, a therapeutic approach different from conventional medicine.

Before you jump and try something new in your quest to overcome high blood pressure and its complication you need to know about your drugs and how they actually work and what makes the lasting difference.

Most blood pressure lowering drugs work is to lower the blood pressure not to address the actual cause of high blood pressure. The reason they have to be taken for a life time. But Nutritherapy is not to lower blood pressure but to release essential biomolecules to the body that address the cause of the increasing blood pressure.

For example the component of a nutritherapy that I have known for years and that I can certified to reverse high blood pressure completely is nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a component of endothelial-derived relaxing factor within blood vessels.

The endothelium is the lining inside blood vessels. This nitric oxide relax and dilate blood vessels and increases endothelial flexibility. This effectively takes care of arterial constriction which is the primary cause of high blood pressure.

As against the mechanism of action of blood pressure lowering drugs.

For example the popular blood pressure lowering drug Amlodipine is well known for its ability to generate erectile dysfunction in men

Amlodipine (Amlodipine 5mg or Amlodipine 10mg) is a Calcium channel blockers (CCB), calcium channel antagonists or calcium antagonists are several medications that disrupt the movement of calcium ion (Ca2+) through calcium channels. Amlodipine inhibits calcium ion influx across cell membranes.

Recent study shows that 75% to 80% of men that have being on Amlodipine for up to six months developed erectile dysfunction (weak erection of the penis) as side effect alongside other conditions like pounding heartbeats or fluttering in your chest or chest pain or heavy feeling, Sexual dysfunctions especially weak erection, Feelings like something is moving around your chest, pain spreading to the arm or shoulder e.t.c

This difference in mechanism of action draws the demarcation line between conventional medicine and alternative therapy.

Conventional medicines work by inhibiting one normal biological process or the other to effect blood pressure lowering. But alternative medicine works at the fundamental level to correct anomalies that give rise to the disease

Other components of this certified high blood pressure therapy are:

Fatty Acid. One of the causes of high blood pressure is the build up of cholesterol in blood vessels. Fatty acid removes cholesterol, slows the development of plaque in the arteries and reduces the chance of abnormal heart rhythm.

Natural Coenzyme Q-10. Coenzyme Q-10 (CoQ-10) is a vitamin-like substance found throughout the body, but especially in the heart, liver, kidney, and pancreas. CoQ10 normalize blood pressure by decreasing resistance of blood vessel walls.

Improves the metabolic function of the cells and the antioxidant properties of coenzyme Q10 help normalize cellular chemistry and promote optimal tone and compliance of the elastic vessel walls.

Garlic allicin. The active ingredient in garlic is known to be allicin (diallyl thiosulfinate).

Breakdown of this compound results in hyperpolarization of the vascular smooth muscle cells. Hyperpolarization of these cells causes vasodilation or vascular relaxation that facilitates regulation of blood pressure.

The synergetic effects of these natural medicines naturally help to treat the high blood pressure effectively

