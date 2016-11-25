HID Awolowo’s posthumous birthday service holds today

A posthumous thanksgiving service to mark the birthday of the matriarch of the Awolowo Dynasty, Chief (Mrs) HID Awolowo, will hold today.

The birthday, which will be celebrated with a Holy Communion service, will be held at Efunyela hall in Ikenne Remo, Ogun State home of the Awolowos, at 9.00 a.m.

HID Awolowo, who joined the saints-triumphant on September 19, 2015, about 68 days to her Centenary birthday, was born in Ikenne Remo on November 25, 1915.

All roads lead to Ikenne as political disciples of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, members of the intelligentsia, industrialists, friends and associates of the family congregate to honour the sage’s Jewel of Inestimable Value.

In addition to God and a Spartan discipline, HID, it will be recalled, was the third leg of the tripod upon which the sage hinged his successes and triumphs.

As part of programmes to perpetuate her cherished memories, a not-for-profit and non-partisan organisation, named the HID Awolowo Foundation, under the auspices of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, was inaugurated in September.

The Foundation, which serves as an independent research and advocacy institute, propagates “the ideals of Yeye Oodua HID Awolowo, whose place in the political history of Nigeria is assured.”