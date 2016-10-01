He’s fond of saying I’m lazy and jobless —Wife

·She’s my ex-girlfriend, but she has wasted everything I gave her —Husband

A 33-year-old housewife, Okunola Adebola has begged an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court in Ekiti State to dissolve her five-year-old marriage to her husband, Oluwasayo for alleged desertion and lack of care

Adebola told the court that they were both paying the child’s school fees but he suddenly stopped.

She said that she sought for his assistance on the school fees but he refused to pay the school fees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the mother of one said that since three years ago, she was responsible for the welfare of the child, adding that he was fond of saying she was lazy and jobless.

According to her, atimes, he will drop N20,000 for the child’s school fees, while she was responsible for the feeding allowance and payment of the house rent.

The petitioner claimed that they had disagreement on sales of clothes that he sent from abroad, saying she did not remit any money to him.

Adebola said ever since then, he came to pack all he bought for her such as house equipment, including her sewing machine.

She, therefore, prayed the court to award her the custody of the child and compel the respondent to pay her N15,000 as monthly upkeep allowance for the child.

But, Oluwasayo said Adebola was his ex-girl friend.

He said that their relationship did not last for a month and since then, he had been responsible for her pregnancy including her ante-natal treatment.

He said he had invested so much on her, saying he shipped three different containers of wears for her to sell and remit the money to him, but she mismanaged the money.

Oluwasayo said he provides foodstuffs, clothes and other house equipment for her to be comfortable, still she was not satisfied.

The respondent said Adebola was a lazy woman and not ready to work, adding that he bought different sewing machines for her but she refused to make use of them.

He said she usually visits him and whenever she comes, he would give her transport fare because he often travels abroad.

He, therefore, prayed the court to award him the custody of his child so that he could put him in a boarding school for proper care.

President of the court, Mr Joseph Ogunsemi, after hearing from both parties adjourned the case till October 25 for judgement.