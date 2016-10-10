Heritage Bank’s CEO bags outstanding achiever in banking industry award

Managing Director/Chief Executive of Heritage Bank Plc, Mr Ifie Sekibo has been conferred with “Outstanding Achiever in the banking industry” award at the Applause Achievers Awards 2016 organized by the Salvation Crusaders Media.

The Applause Achievers Awards and Talent Empowerment is the second edition of the Applause Achievers Awards which was first held on April 11, 2015.

The event according to a statement from the lender was organized to recognize select individuals from different walks of life and to encourage their commendable commitment to bringing positive change into the society.

Mr Sekibo said the event was remarkable for two reasons: Firstly, “as we are celebrating the 56th Independence of our great country Nigeria, we all know the challenging times our nation is facing and this period calls for a reigniting of our entrepreneurial spirit towards moving our nation forward to its rightful place. Therefore, any event that will recognize achievers and empower entrepreneurs will be most appropriate.

“Secondly, the talent empowerment aspect of this also aligns with the strategic drive of Heritage Bank to support the growth agenda of the CBN/government especially for the youth of this country.”

Mr Sekibo who was represented by Mrs. Ori Ogba, Divisional Head, Retail/Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) of the bank said Heritage Bank is a generational Nigerian bank with an excellent service culture hinged on working with each customer to create a name and heritage for today and for future generations with the ideals of Service, Performance, Respect, Integrity, Innovation, Tenacity and Excellence forming its core values.

He added that Heritage Bank from inception decided to do business differently, noting that its paradigm is that it is a service organization in the business of banking, a development which drives overall vision to create, grow and transfer wealth across generations.

“This places us squarely in the path to developing, nurturing and rewarding talents. We believe in every individual and indeed organization leaving a footprint; a legacy in whatever sphere you find yourself,” Mr. Sekibo remarks, adding that this requires tenacity, discipline, integrity, innovation, excellence and the passion to succeed.

He said that with staggering population numbers, “our vision to serve and empower found an expression on the children, youths and small and medium scale businesses, where growth is needed desperately.”

Over the years he added, “we have deliberately focused on our SME segment towards co-creating fresh set of vibrant entrepreneurs that will create jobs and distribute wealth in our economy.”

Earlier in his address of welcome, Pastor David Atoloye, outlined the vision of the awards, remarking “Our campaign towards having a better world through positive contribution is vigorous and that through sustainable alliance with bodies, organizations, individuals and the government, the second edition of the Applause Awards is bigger and better.

He said the 2016 edition has seen such change that has gone beyond the initial mission, adding that as the name Applause Achievers Awards and Talent Empowerment implies, they are determined to expand their reach beyond the initial scope but also take a step further to mentoring and empowering individuals with prospects to create a wealth of people with resources.

“Our conception is futuristic and realizable through financial seeds into selected individuals with potentials. With dreams experiencing reality, we can only say the sky is the starting point. And that this is the beginning of greater things to come,” Atoloye said.