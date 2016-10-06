Heritage Bank sponsors African fashion and design week expo

IN line with its strategic plan of identifying and supporting Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), Heritage Bank Plc is proudly sponsoring the 5th edition of the African Fashion and Design Week (AFDW) 2016, themed “Be Inspired.”

AFDW 2016 which will take place from Friday October 7 to Sunday October 9, 2016 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos is a total fashion package that will include a 2-Day Runway Show and a Fashion of Business Seminar.

The runway, according to a statement from the bank, shows will feature eclectic collections from established and emerging African designers such as Weiz Dhurum Franklyn (Nigeria), Sunny Rose (Nigeria), Nallem Clothing (Ghana), Gavin Rajah (South Africa), Kahindo (Congo/USA), Mustafa Hassanali (Tanzania) and many more.

The Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Olusola Longe-Okenimkpe said in a statement that the Business of Fashion Seminar is designed to provide a platform for young aspiring fashion designers and allied interests like hair and make-up artists, stylists and wardrobe managers, casting managers fashion photographers, set designers, backstage managers, entertainment managers among others to learn the basic foundation of building a fashion brand and make a fulfilling career out of it.

According to Longe-Okenimkpe, the seminar which comes up at 2.00p.m. on Friday will feature such emerging and celebrated fashion names in Africa as designers Jamil Walji from Kenya Africaine Nana from Ghana , make-up artist Marco of New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week

She stated that “fashion being part of our African heritage, it is only reasonable that we support platforms that will further our philosophy of helping young people and small enterprises to create, preserve and transfer wealth in order to engender a viable and sustainable economy.”

Longe-Okenimkpe, however, further stated that new and emerging fashion designers will also get the opportunity to learn and review the important elements of supply chain management and production at The Business for Fashion Seminar, which would be anchored by the bank.

Every year, African Fashion and Design Week attracts fashion enthusiasts, buyers, stylists, editors and everyone in the business of fashion to get a sneak peek of the looks that will define the continent’s next fashion trends including the prestigious annual African Icon of Hope Awards which recognises top designers from Africa.

Through the support of Heritage Bank, AFDW continues to contribute to the growth of the African fashion industry by showcasing the creativity of African designers, providing more retail access, invaluable networking opportunities and identifying successes in the industry.