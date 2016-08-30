Herdsmen attack: Enugu police arrest another suspect in Udi

POLICE detectives in Enugu have arrested another youth suspected to be involved in the last week Fulani herdsmen’s attack on Attakwu community in Nkanu-West Local Government Area of Enugu State, bringing the number of suspects helping the police in their investigations to two.

The suspect who gave his name as Ibrahim Adamumale was picked up by the security operatives at Affa in Udi Local Government Area of the state on Monday. He had with him an AK47 gun with 24 rounds of ammunition during the arrest.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident said “the suspect claimed that he is from Nassarawa State but lives at Hausa quarters, 9th mile, and that he is a herdsman, with some cows.”

Amaraizu said “The suspect was nabbed on 29/8/16 by the combined efforts of the police and the members of the public from Affa, acting on a tip off.

“The suspect, before he was nabbed, had expended about six shots on the air to evade arrest, but he failed to the superior effort of the police and members of the public, who have gathered information about his antecedents in relation to bearing sophisticated weapon, within Affa axis and its environs.

“The suspect is now helping the police in their investigations in relation to how he came about the riffle.

“The state commissioner of police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, has expressed delight at the effort of his men and the community leading to the arrest of the suspected hoodlum and the recovery of the gun and ammunition.

“He assures that Enugu State under his watch will continue to partner relevant stakeholders and sister agencies for a safe and secured environment,” he added.