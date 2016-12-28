Harmattan: Don’t make yourself vulnerable to fire outbreak, Oyo warns residents

OYO State government has urged citizens and residents in the state to be careful and avoid anything that might cause fire outbreak during the harmattan.

It said that Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led administration would continue to support the fire services department to ensure that it performs its life-saving functions effectively.

The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Wasiu Dauda, who gave this admonition during a courtesy call by members of the Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Transport, also advised motorists and other road users to be patient while driving during and after the festive period to avoid unnecessary road mishap.

Mr Dauda said that “the government understands the expediency of the fire service department and its official,” stressing that “government is working assiduously within its tight revenue to ensure that the operating vehicles and equipment of the State Fire Services function effectively.”

According to him, the government has directed the Vehicle Inspection Officers in the state to ensure that motorists and other road users comply with traffic rules.

Responding, the committee chairman, Honourable Adesola Sangodipe, charged the state government to urgently address the shortcomings in the fire service department and consequently urge officers of the department to be prudent in their operations and always remit Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to government coffers.

Similarly, the state House of Assembly has applauded Governor Ajimobi for his commitment towards the development of the state through road infrastructure despite the dwindling revenue.

The Majority Leader of the House, Honourable Kehinde Subar, gave this commendation during an inspection visit of the committee to the reconstruction/rehabilitation Mobil-Oluyole-Wema Bank-Apata road and the dualization of Efunsetan-Podo roundabout-Tollgate Interchange Phase II, both in Ibadan.

“The committee is very satisfied with the level of the projects. All the measurements are accurate and the thickness of the asphalt is realistic. We also commend the Ministry of Works and Transport for playing their part by supervising the projects,” he stressed.

While commending the contractors handling both projects, Adold Engineering Development Company Limited and Hitech Construction Company, for carrying out the projects according to specifications, Honourable Subair noted that the committee is very satisfied with the projects.