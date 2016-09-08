Halogen opens regional office in Ogun State

Halogen Security Company Limited, an integrated security solutions provider in Nigeria has opened its new regional office in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.

According to the company, the opening of the new regional office is in line with the company’s constant drive to deliver outstanding customer service at every touch point and will provide capacity for increased customer support and services and an opportunity to understand the security challenges and concerns that are prevalent in the Ota community.

Present at the commissioning were top security officials from the Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Also present at the event were Senior Management Staff of the Company, and several others.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director Physical Security Solutions, Halogen Security, Bosun Sosanya said, “as a security solutions provider, it is important that we understand the inherent risk that exists within the community, and that we proffer products and solutions that will mitigate that risk, thereby providing our customers with real and psychological comfort.”