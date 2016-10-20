Gunmen kill 5 in Benue

FIVE persons were killed on Tuesday by gunmen who invaded a popular drinking spot in a semi-urban Tor Donga community, in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The police spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu said that three persons were killed in the attack.

Metro gathered that the gunmen rode on motorcycle around 9.00 p.m. to the drinking spot and shot indiscriminately into the crowd, leading to the death of the five persons and many critically injured.

According to eyewitness, “this happened around 9.00 p.m. when people gathered at the drinking joint enjoying themselves when suddenly, we heard gunshot continually, as people scampered for safety, but at the time the dust settled, I saw many people dead.

“Some youths who came around also helped the injured ones to vehicles and were taken to hospital in Katsina Ala.”

The eyewitness said no fewer than five persons died.”

The sole administrator of Katsina Ala Local Government Area, Honourable Vera Akwua, condemned in totality what she described as unwarranted attack on innocent people in his council area.

Speaking through her special assistant on media, Mr Godwin Iwananm, he regretted the attack, saying ‘this is coming barely a month a traditional ruler in the council was gruesomely murdered by yet to be identified gunmen.

She expressed sadness that this acts of cruelty were being perpetrated at a time government was making concerted efforts towards ridding the state of criminal elements as exemplified by the stick approach of the Governor Samuel Ortom amnesty programme.

The council chairman, while condoling families of those who lost their lives, as well as the injured appealed to the people to remain calm, as according to her, government was going to do all within its powers to ensure the safety of lives and property of people in the area.

Confirming the report, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu, said three persons were killed by gunmen who stormed a drinking spot.