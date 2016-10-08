Gunmen kidnap Ekiti APC chieftain’s wife

WIFE of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, Mr Ajibola Oyedele, popularly known as 50/50, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Oyedele said the incident occurred at about 8:30pm on Friday night at their Omuo Oke community in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Oyedele, whose mobile telephone is still switched off, explained in a social media post that his wife surrendered to the kidnappers at gunpoint.

He said: “At gunpoint, my wife surrendered the key to our Nissan Ultimate to the kidnappers and they drove her away to an unknown destination.

“We have not heard anything from her since the incident. All her lines are switched off.”

Ajibola, who defected to the APC in July this year, was a member of the last Ekiti State House of Assembly and was the only member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the assembly at its denouement.

He was appointed Special Assistant on Parliamentary Affairs by Governor Ayodele Fayose, but he resigned from the government on May 31, 2016, citing poor remuneration as his reason for resigning from the government.