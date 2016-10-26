Gunmen kidnap Anka LG vice chairman in Zamfara

Suspected gunmen had, on Tuesday, kidnapped the vice chairman of Anka Local Government Council of Zamfara State, Alhaji Yahuza Wuya.

Metro learnt that the local government official was on his way to his village after closing from work.

Eyewitness told Metro that the abductors might have been trailing him from Anka, the headquarters of the local government council.

According to the source, “as soon as he joined the connecting road to Wuya, his abductors overtook his car and blocked him. They asked him to alight from his vehicle and dragged him into their own vehicle and zoomed off.”

Speaking on the development, the chairman of Anka Local Government Council, Alhaji Mustapha Gado, said “it is true my vice chairman had been kidnapped since Tuesday.”

Gado maintained that the council and other security agencies had jointly embarked on rescue mission to secure his release.

“Already, he stated that they were in touch with the abductors, demanding N5 million as ransom before he would be released to us,” he said.