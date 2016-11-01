Gun duel with police claims 3 in Warri

Three robbery suspects have fallen to the superior fire power of the police during a gun duel in Warri, Delta State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad from A-Division, under the Warri Area Command, received a distress call on Sunday, that robbers were operating somewhere along Warri/Sapele road.

The robbery suspects, a witness said, had earlier robbed one Ozeiro Frederick, at his Infinity Bar and Restaurant situated at No 4, Ighogbadu road, Warri.

Ozeiro was said to have been robbed at around 2:00p.m before the police received a distress call at 3:30p.m.

The sum of N300, 000, three handsets, and other valuables were allegedly collected from the hotelier at gun point,.

After the successful operation at the bar, the three robbery suspects, who used a tricycle for the operation, fled.

But the victim, with an unusual courage, entered his vehicle and traced them to Agbassa junction, between Warri/Sapele road.

It was when the victim was at Agbassa junction that he was said to have alerted men of the anti-robbery squad, who gave the suspects a hot chase and a gun duel ensued leading to the death of two while the third escaped.

A senior police source, who declined identification because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said one cut-to-size pistol, the tricycle used by the suspects, one live cartridge and two expended cartridges were recovered from hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Celestina Kalu, could not be reached for confirmation as she’s said to be on vacation.