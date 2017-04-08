Guards detained over death of Admiral

Following the death of the Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli, on Wednesday, all naval security guards in charge of his house have been placed under house arrest pending the outcome of investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. E. Ibas, had directed the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Fergusson Bobai, to commence full investigations into the mysterious death of the top naval officer.

Saturday Tribune gathered from the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, on Friday, that Admiral Bobai, under whom the late Ikoli worked, will work in conjunction with forensic experts, pathologists and other experts to produce a comprehensive report aimed at unveiling the circumstances of the officer’s death.

Contrary to the suicide theory being peddled around, a top naval source revealed that a case of assassination was suspected, as there were indications that footprints were seen on the staircase leading to the Rear Admiral’s room.

It was gathered that the navy is not taking the matter lightly as it has vowed to deploy all tools to unravel the cause of Ikoli’s death.

Senior officers at naval headquarters told Saturday Tribune that nobody was aware that the deceased was suffering from depression or ill as of the time of his death.

Admiral Ikoli was said to have enjoyed some privileges, as he was even promoted ahead of his mates by President Muhammadu Buhari following what was described as his brilliant performance as a member of the Presidential Panel on Arms Procurement Deal.