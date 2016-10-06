Trending Now

GTBank MD named CEO of the Year

October 6, 2016 Business News 0

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, has emerged the 2016 Ai Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) 30 CEO of the year.

This was announced at this year’s 9th annual Ai CEO Investment Summit which took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Launched in 2007, the Ai Institutional Investment and Capital Market Awards is the only pan-African Awards designed to recognise Africa’s best performing stock exchanges, listed companies, investment banks, research teams, regulators, socially responsible companies and sovereign wealth and pension fund investors.

The investment and business leadership awards aim to reward exceptional business practices, economic achievements and investments across Africa, whilst recognizing the institutions and individuals improving the continent’s investment climate.

According to Hubert Danso, CEO of Africa investor, “We are proud to honour a prolific business leader whose contribution across the continent has raised Africa’s profile as a viable international investment destination.”

In winning this award, GTBank’s CEO, Segun Agbaje, has displayed astute foresight in positioning the GTBank brand at the forefront of the African banking industry by providing alternative approaches to inclusive banking and economic growth across the continent.”

Commenting on the award, Agbaje said, “I am humbled and happy to be recognized as the 2016 Ai Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) 30 CEO of the year. This award is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the amazing team of people at GTBank.”

He further stated that, “As a Proudly African and Truly International Bank, we will continue to differentiate ourselves by leveraging Africa’s immense opportunities in a way that creates value for all stakeholders.”

