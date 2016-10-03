_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/former-things-passed-away/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28704","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

GSK completes divestment, to pay shareholders special dividend

October 03, 2016 / : Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba-Lagos

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria plc, has announced the successful completion of divestment of its drinks bottling and distribution business to Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Limited (SBFN).

In a letter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday, it noted that following this approval, GSK has transferred ownership of the drinks business in Nigeria to Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Ltd effective October 1, 2016, following the recent approvals obtained from the shareholders and the Nigeria Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

The new GSK Consumer Healthcare Company (retained business) consists of the Consumer Healthcare Wellness, Oral Healthcare and Nutrition categories and Pharmaceutical business, with a portfolio of leading healthcare brands.

The retained brands include Sensodyne, Macleans, Panadol, Horlicks, Andrews Liver Salts, Voltaren, Otrivin and CAC 1000.

GSK Nigeria will continue to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the light of the successful completion of the divestment, the company’s Register of Members and Register of Transfers  would  be closed from Monday, October 3, 2016 to  Friday, October 7, 2016, both days inclusive.

Dividend warrants for the special dividend declared by the company at its Extraordinary General Meeting in July, 2016, subject to appropriate withholding tax deductions, will  be  posted  on October  12, 2016  to  holders  of  shares  whose  names  appear  in  the  Register of Members at close of business on  September 30, 2016.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News